Winsome Resources Limited Sells 40,000 Shares of Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) insider Winsome Resources Limited sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total value of C$35,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,943,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,429,270. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position.

Winsome Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 28,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Winsome Resources Limited sold 111,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$107,040.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Winsome Resources Limited sold 63,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$56,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 40,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$34,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 74,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total value of C$66,305.00.

Power Metals Price Performance

CVE:PWM opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.14 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.14. Power Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.47.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

