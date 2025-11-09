Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

