Future Fund LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.