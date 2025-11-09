Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $75.75.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

