Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $297.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

