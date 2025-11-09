Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.21 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 1531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.8319.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Samsung Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SSNLF

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

About Samsung Electronics

The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

(Get Free Report)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors and memory storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.