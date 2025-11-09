Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.21 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 1531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.8319.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Macquarie upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Samsung Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors and memory storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories.
