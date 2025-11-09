Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Director Buys $64,240.00 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Kaplan purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 124,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.40. This represents a 9.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 8.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.80.
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.
