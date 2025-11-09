Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1,425.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.