Flossbach Von Storch SE Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Flossbach Von Storch SE cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,109 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $326.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.03 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.