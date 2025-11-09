Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

