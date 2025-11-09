Eversource Energy $ES Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,559,000 after acquiring an additional 351,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after purchasing an additional 739,448 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,090,000 after buying an additional 401,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,920,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,702,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,177,000 after acquiring an additional 185,146 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.1%

ES stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.22%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

