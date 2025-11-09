Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $167.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.00 and a 200 day moving average of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $222.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.