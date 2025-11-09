Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $33,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $59.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The firm had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

