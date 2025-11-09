Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Buys 32,044 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

