2,445 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Purchased by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $165,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

