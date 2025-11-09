iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT Shares Purchased by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 593.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

