BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Lightwave Acquisition Corp. $LWACU

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWACU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $503,000.
Lightwave Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ LWACU opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. Lightwave Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
Lightwave Acquisition Company Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated on January 22, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
