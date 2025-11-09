BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman $CCCXU

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCCXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,601,000.
Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCCXU opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $31.05.
Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
