Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,742,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,166,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,138 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,481,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,455,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,631,000 after buying an additional 617,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.