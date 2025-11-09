Future Fund LLC Acquires Shares of 6,608 Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17,729.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 89,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 89,004 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.0%

SHAK stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $144.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.52.

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

