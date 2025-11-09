Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 2766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.8830.

Hengan International Group Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hengan International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is an increase from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 522.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

