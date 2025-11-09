Future Fund LLC Grows Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the quarter. YETI makes up approximately 1.2% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in YETI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,415,000 after buying an additional 107,643 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,601 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 101.6% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,142,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,072 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $51,090,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in YETI by 780.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:YETI opened at $36.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.89. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $487.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on YETI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

