Future Fund LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,942,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $96.72 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $117,256.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 851 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.16. This represents a 71.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,123,499 shares in the company, valued at $126,242,015.55. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 302,691 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,628 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

