RWA Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $59,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $335.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Get Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.