Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 42.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Nutanix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $76.00 price target on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

