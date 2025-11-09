Rathbones Group PLC Has $104.89 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $104,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $221.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.59 and a 200-day moving average of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.33 and a one year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

