Rathbones Group PLC Buys 78,210 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78,210 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $97,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,112,000 after acquiring an additional 92,168 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 465,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

