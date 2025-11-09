Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 414,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 154,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Avanti Helium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Avanti Helium

(Get Free Report)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.