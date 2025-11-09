Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Head to Head Analysis

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grasim Industries and Crocs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Crocs 2 6 7 0 2.33

Crocs has a consensus target price of $103.42, indicating a potential upside of 31.16%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crocs is more favorable than Grasim Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crocs has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grasim Industries and Crocs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $17.74 billion 0.72 $437.27 million $0.75 26.00 Crocs $4.07 billion 1.01 $950.07 million $3.07 25.68

Crocs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grasim Industries. Crocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grasim Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grasim Industries and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries 2.71% 5.48% 1.75% Crocs 5.72% 44.15% 16.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crocs beats Grasim Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

