Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Emerald from $7.90 to $7.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Emerald from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerald presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of EEX opened at $3.99 on Friday. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $789.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. Emerald had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.05%. Emerald has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Emerald’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Emerald in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Emerald by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerald by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 675,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 818,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Emerald by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

See Also

