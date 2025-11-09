3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDD. Zacks Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3D Systems

3D Systems Stock Down 1.1%

3D Systems stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 43.90% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. 3D Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 703.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,139.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.