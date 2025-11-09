Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 4,710 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 147.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,842 shares of company stock worth $57,857,467. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.