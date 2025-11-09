Future FinTech Group (FTFT) and The Competition Critical Survey

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “INTERNET COMMERCE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Future FinTech Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Future FinTech Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Future FinTech Group Competitors 720 3930 8362 269 2.62

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies have a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Future FinTech Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Future FinTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group’s peers have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group N/A -347.16% -200.95% Future FinTech Group Competitors -37.72% 31.10% -5.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $2.16 million -$32.96 million -0.09 Future FinTech Group Competitors $65.08 billion $2.17 billion 12.29

Future FinTech Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group. Future FinTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Future FinTech Group peers beat Future FinTech Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

