Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 270.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $648.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.