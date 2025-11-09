SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,414 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,998,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,201,000 after buying an additional 1,327,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,120,000 after buying an additional 1,122,256 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.