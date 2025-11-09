Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BEPC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEPC

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

BEPC stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $44.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 59.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 95,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 191.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $28,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.