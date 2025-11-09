Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.99 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.06.

CME Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $276.50 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.56 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

