Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Decreases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $503.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.51 and a 200 day moving average of $425.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $288.00 and a 1 year high of $526.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $451.69.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

