Head to Head Analysis: ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearOne and Actelis Networks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne $9.69 million 0.89 -$8.98 million ($6.99) -0.71 Actelis Networks $7.76 million 0.71 -$4.37 million ($0.78) -0.57

Risk & Volatility

Actelis Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearOne. ClearOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actelis Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ClearOne has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ClearOne and Actelis Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne 1 0 0 0 1.00 Actelis Networks 2 0 1 0 1.67

Actelis Networks has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,033.79%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than ClearOne.

Profitability

This table compares ClearOne and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne -120.46% -57.86% -44.28% Actelis Networks -115.31% -264.19% -80.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of ClearOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ClearOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Actelis Networks beats ClearOne on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It provides professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. In addition, the company offers video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; professional-grade cameras; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. It sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

