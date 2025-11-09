JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

