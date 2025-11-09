True Wealth Design LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1,940.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 653.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Five Below by 1,097.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 price target on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVE stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

