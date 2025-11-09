Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

