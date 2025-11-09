EGL1 Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (EGL1)

EGL1 (EGL1) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One EGL1 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EGL1 has a total market capitalization of $25.28 million and $11.22 million worth of EGL1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EGL1 has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EGL1 Token Profile

EGL1’s launch date was June 3rd, 2025. EGL1’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EGL1 is eagles.land. EGL1’s official Twitter account is @egll_american.

Buying and Selling EGL1

According to CryptoCompare, “EGL1 (EGL1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EGL1 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of EGL1 is 0.02569908 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $11,669,097.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eagles.land/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EGL1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EGL1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EGL1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

