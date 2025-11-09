Summit X LLC Sells 4,419 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $212.29 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.