Comparing CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) & Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and CHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -5,681.55% -83.67% -20.85% CHS 1.69% 6.96% 3.06%

Risk and Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHS has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 1 0 2 0 2.33 CHS 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cibus and CHS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cibus currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,522.14%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cibus is more favorable than CHS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Cibus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cibus and CHS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $4.26 million 16.68 -$251.39 million ($10.45) -0.13 CHS $35.46 billion N/A $1.10 billion N/A N/A

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus.

Summary

Cibus beats CHS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. Cibus, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About CHS

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. CHS Inc. was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

