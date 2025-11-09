Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 28.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 80.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 325,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 145,089 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.88 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on Airbnb in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $28,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 704,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.