Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 26,434 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $154,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $177.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

