Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.3%

CSR stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is 172.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 998.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 488.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

