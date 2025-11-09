Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 214 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,471,790,000 after acquiring an additional 148,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amgen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,521,339,000 after purchasing an additional 274,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,695,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Shares of AMGN opened at $320.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

