Future Fund LLC Purchases Shares of 6,608 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SFM stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $416,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,220. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,461.48. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,447 shares of company stock worth $4,276,512. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

